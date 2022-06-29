Minecraft Legends Announced For Nintendo Switch

This morning during Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, Microsoft and Mojang have announced that Minecraft Legends, the all-new action-strategy game developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Minecraft Legends was announced earlier in June at the Microsoft Bethesda Showcase, but speculation was mounting about the multiplatform nature of the game given that the previous Minecraft release, Minecraft Dungeons was still multiplatform itself. This reveal via the Nintendo Direct confirms that the game will in fact be gracing other platforms, beginning with the Switch.

From the press release that accompanied the original announcement, “Minecraft Legends takes players to the Minecraft universe in a fun and unique new way, as they lead their allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld.

In Minecraft Legends, players will discover a gentle land, both familiar and mysterious, full of lush biomes and rich resources. But this beautiful land is on the brink of terrible change – the piglin invasion has begun and threatens to corrupt the Overworld. It´s up to the player to make unexpected friends (including some classic mobs you’ll recognize from Minecraft) to form valuable alliances and lead the way into strategic battles against the fierce invaders from the Nether.”

“The game will have a very exciting campaign that will introduce many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft player alike. And for those looking to play with friends, there will be online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer which we’re looking forward to sharing more on later this year.

To deliver our vision as an action strategy game, we knew we needed to partner with a team that could help us bring Minecraft Legends to life in the best way possible. We are thrilled to partner with Blackbird Interactive, a development team with a long track record of delivering strong strategy gameplay experiences.”

Minecraft Legends is planned for release in 2023

