Nintendo Direct’s Most Stunning Game – Blanc – revealed

Today, and the Nintendo Direct Mini Partners Showcase, Gearbox Publishing and developer, Casus Ludi revealed Blanc, a stunning, black and white, hand-drawn, co-op adventure that is bound for Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023.

In the press release issued by Gearbox, Blanc is discussed thoroughly: “Blanc, an artistic cooperative adventure game offering a breathtaking hand-drawn experience, was unveiled today by Gearbox Publishing and Casus Ludi. Players will be drawn into an endearing, artistic cooperative adventure that follows the journey of a stranded wolf cub and a fawn as they overcome the odds to find their families. Adults and children alike will enjoy the heart-warming story when Blanc launches in February 2023 on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.”

“Blanc features:

An emotional journey

Experience the poetic tale of a wolf cub and fawn as they travel through stunning landscapes. Lost in a sudden snowstorm, the duo will be forced to lean on each other to follow the footprints their families left behind in the snow.

Breathtaking hand-crafted art

Immerse yourself in the beautiful black-and-white world – completely hand-drawn before coming to life in 3D. Blanc focuses on the journey and experience while tugging at the hearts of players. A soothing soundscape supports the game’s text-free gameplay and storytelling.

Find your way home

Each animal has its own complementary strengths that will help you navigate the serene, snowy landscapes. Using only two buttons and movement, this simple gameplay allows anyone to play and follow their journey home.

Cooperative experience

Two players take control of either the wolf cub or the fawn. Guide them through the environment, unforgiving weather, and obstacles that you must face together. Build a relationship together locally on the same screen or from far away with online play.”

Speaking about Blanc, Florent De Grissac founder and game designer at Casus Ludi. said “At Casus Ludi, we’ve been crafting game-related experiences for years to foster conversation and understanding on topics and concepts with a social dimension… Blanc is a passion project for us, and it is our first video game title. With Blanc, we want to create a meaningful experience without antagonism, based on mutual aid and empathy, for everyone to enjoy no matter their skill level.”

