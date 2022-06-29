Dragon Quest Treasures Gets December Release

As well as playing host to numerous announcements including Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope and Return To Monkey Island, Square-Enix took advantage of the recent Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase to reveal to the world that Dragon Quest Treasures would be coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 9, 2022 with a new trailer that highlighted several gameplay elements and other key details for this new franchise spin-off.

“A completely new spinoff from the Dragon Quest series, Drgaon Quest Treasures explores the childhood escapades of the siblings Erik and Mia, who first appeared in Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age” says the Square-Enix issued press release

It continues “Players will take control of Erik and Mia as they explore a treasure hunter’s paradise where boundless adventure awaits. Loot can be hidden in the most fiendishly inaccessible locations, so players must recruit a variety of well-meaning monsters and make use of their unique treasure-hunting abilities. These charming creatures will help players to race over open fields, scale cliffs with a single bound, and glide over gaping chasms. They will even provide assistance in battles against rival treasure hunters! Collecting treasure will increase the player’s vault value, allowing them to expand their home base and further build up their brigade of friendly monsters.”

Dragon Quest Treasures was first revealed by Square-Enix during their Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary stream in May of 2021 alongsider other new titles in the Dragon Quest franchise including Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Dragon Quest X Offline, Dragon Quest Kenshi Kenshi, updates to Dragon Quest Tact and much more. Beyond the Nintendo Switch launch on December 9 there has been no indication as to whether or not the game will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox or PC platforms at launch or in a period afterwards.

Source