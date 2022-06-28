Harley Quinn Season 3 Gets Trailer and Release Date!

Harley Quinn Season 3 has been…well let’s just say it’s been a long time coming. Because the first two seasons had an almost back-to-back release, and then it was unclear whether things were going to continue or go the way of DC Universe (ZING!). But, the fans got their wish and season 3 was greenlit, and then all we had to do…was wait…and wait…then get teases…then wait some more. But now! The waiting…well it still continues but at least we can start the gosh dang countdown clock!

That is because a teaser trailer for Harley Quinn Season 3 has arrived, and revealed the release date for Season 3 to be July 28th! Which means we’re literally a month away from the first episode coming out, that’s not too long of a wait, right?

Regardless of that answer, the teaser showcases a LOT of what you can expect. And yes, the raunchiness, blood spatter and overall not caring of things going “too far” is all present. A lot of people die in this trailer and…that’s just the trailer, imagine the whole season!

So, what do we see? Well, we see Harlivy enjoying the “Eat! Bang! Kill! Tour” (a reference to the in-canon mini-comic that came out before the season), them springing out their old crew in Clayface and King Shark, we see them going and doing their best bad guy stuff, the Joker is apparently running for mayor, Batman and Catwoman finally have a scene together, and things get…well…really weird at points. Like James Gunn sitting on Clayface and enjoying it weird. But again, it’s the Harley Quinn series, what did you expect it to be, tame?

All signs point to this possibly being the best set of episodes yet, and that just means it’ll be a hard countdown until July 28th!

Source: YouTube