Umbrella Academy Showrunner Teases Season 4 Could Be The End

The Umbrella Academy in many ways is a show that shouldn’t have been as popular as it was. Because this was one of several attempts by Netflix to capitalize on the superhero genre that was booming, but unlike Jupiter’s Legacy, this series was actually good.

So proven by Season 3 which came out recently and showcased just how crazy and fun it can be to hang out with the Hargreeves family. But in an interview, series showrunner Steve Blackman admitted that should the Umbrella Academy get a 4th season…it could be the end.

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame,” Blackman noted. “I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

That’s a fair thing to say for various reasons. Not the least of which is that the concept of this story is that of a superpowered dysfunctional family who keeps screwing things up for the worse more times than not…and thus have to clean up their own mess. There are indeed only so many times they can do that without getting repetitive. Season 3 did that masterfully, and Season 4 has a unique setup to make things interesting should they get to go down this path.

So fingers crossed, and let’s see what happens!

Source: The Wrap