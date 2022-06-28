Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer Is Officially Here

It might be just summertime, but Halloween is fast approaching and we have exciting news as Hocus Pocus 2 is supposed will be available on Disney+ September 30.

The Sanderson sisters – Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, all being played by the same actors, will be returning for the sequel to the ever popular first movie. Hocus Pocus first released in 1993, telling its viewers the historical-like story of three wicked sisters in Salem. The three Sanderson sisters have been asleep for 300 years, before the lighting of the Black Flame Candle by a virgin on All Hallows’ Eve with a full moon present in the sky. In the movie they have conflict with Max Dennison and his sister Dani, who have to stop these witches from becoming immortal before the sun rises on Hallows’ Day.

Fans watched the three Sanderson sisters die at the end of the first movie, but now they have risen once again and this time they will be facing off against two young girls who light the candle again. The casting for the sequel includes Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Whitney Peak and many more.

We are all very excited for Halloween this year and for the good ole Hocus Pocus feeling to be back in the air. Take a look at the trailer for the sequel below!

