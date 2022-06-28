Magical Battle Royale Spellbreak To End In 2023

The magic-themed multiplayer battle royale game Spellbreak will come to an end in the early part of next year. In a new announcement on the game’s website, the Spellbreak development team has explained that the game’s servers will be shut down in 2023.

The news comes after four years of the game’s casting-based take on multiplayer battle royale, the last two of which were cross-platform on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as well as on its original PC platform. In the official announcement, the development team expressed their gratitude to the game’s player base, which has undoubtedly struggled to maintain its size over the last couple of years for one reason or another. However, they also express positivity going forward, explaining that “Spellbreak was an ambitious project that saw our team push new boundaries in design and development and we are excited to continue to innovate as we create new titles in the future.”

In addition to the official statement, Proletariat Inc.CEO Seth Sivak also took to the Spellbreak Reddit community with a personal message. In it, Sivak discussed some of the difficulties that the game has had in keeping up with games in the multiplayer niche. It seems that ultimately, Spellbreak wasn’t able to keep up with the demands of the multiplayer side of the industry.

Unfortunately, the game industry is a difficult business. Spellbreak was not able to break through and reach a sustainable place where we could continue to invest in it in the way we had dreamed of. We picked a hard path as an independent studio and decided to compete with some of the biggest games in the world. While we could not get the escape velocity needed, I do not regret the bold decisions we made in bringing Spellbreak to life. Seth Sivak, CEO, Proletariat Inc.

Spellbreak will see its servers shut down at an as-yet-unannounced date in early 2023. After that, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes next from the game’s developers.

