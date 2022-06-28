Gotham Knights Drops Robin Trailer

Gotham Knights is just a few months away from release, and there have been some big showcases in terms of gameplay to reveal how each of the four main characters will feel in the hands of the players. Today, it was Tim Drake, aka Robin, who got the spotlight. In the trailer above, you’ll see that this is still a young version of Tim Drake, but one who has a variety of tech that he’s able to use in order to get the leg up on the bad guys.

In an interview released after the trailer, WB Games Montreal’s narrative director Ann Lemay talked about what they were going for in Gotham Knights with Tim Drake and how he would play:

“We always knew that we wanted to skew towards a younger Robin to have a good age range among the Knights. They all have a different age and a perspective that comes with that, but also, Tim specifically as a character was the one who spent the most time with Bruce. Both Tim with Bruce and Robin with Batman,” Lemay told us. “It’s how does he define himself now that Batman is no longer there. And he expresses that Batman and Bruce has faith in him. And that is very much a part of what we’re doing with Tim as a character in the game. And there are scenes that will be centered around that and both in how he questions that and how he relies around the people around him to help him brown himself as well. So that is absolutely a part of his evolution and story in the game.”

Each of the Knights are meant to play different and have a different “connection” to Batman, and with one trailer to go via Batgirl, it’s going to be interesting to see how she is portrayed in the story.

Source: ComicBook.com