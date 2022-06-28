Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gets Release Date, Special Showcase

Mario, the Rabbids, and even Bowser step in to save the galaxy!



If you were to list a set of video games from history that arguably shouldn’t have sold well, but did because of its incredible quality, you could think of a few no doubt. One of them from recent times was that of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The game that merged the Mario and Rabbids franchises together was a title collaboration from Nintendo and Ubisoft, and when it was leaked…no one thought it was real, but it was very real. More than that though, it was very good! Getting praise from all over and becoming one of the best-selling 3rd party games on Nintendo Switch ever! Which was part of the reason why Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope was so anticipated when it was announced last year.

The catch though is that ever since it was announced last year…we heard pretty much nothing about it. We knew that Ubisoft was putting a lot of people on this game, and that the game would take the characters to space to fight off new threats and save the mysterious “Sparks” but little else.

Today though, during the Nintendo Direct Mini that debuted, we got several key pieces of information. Such as how the game is going to come out on October 20th! Furthermore, there’s this information that Ubisoft dropped on their Twitter feed:

Yep, we’re getting a Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope showcase tomorrow to highlight even MORE of the features of the game. Some of which were shown in the Mini Direct like just how free your movements are in the title, and the fact that Bowser will be a playable character in your squad.

All in all, this title looks to be a truly worthy sequel, and hopefully the new details will make gamers desire it even more.

