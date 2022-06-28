Persona 5 Royal, 4 Golden and 3 Portable Confirmed For Nintendo Switch!

Three iconic Persona titles are ready to steal your heart on modern consoles!



Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch! 🔥 #P25th pic.twitter.com/w7opPDAryu — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 28, 2022

Ever since the Nintendo Switch became a kind of “port machine” in terms of getting titles from the past and from other consoles to give “new life” to them in certain ways and give gamers a chance to play the titles they didn’t have access to before, a LOT of requests have been made. But arguably one of the biggest ones has to do with the Persona franchise. Nintendo fans have been pretty much left out of that series for no real reason, and were begging developer Atlus for Persona 5 Royal. And today, during the Nintendo Direct Mini, they got their wish, and then some.

Because it’s been revealed that Persona 5 Royal, alongside Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable will be coming to the Nintendo Switch! Yes, all three titles that helped elevate the Persona franchise to the next level will finally arrive on ALL the major consoles out right now, and give fans who have never gotten the chance to play these before…to play them now.

Further adding to the news, the Switch fanbase only has to wait until October 21st for Royal to come to the system (Golden and Portable don’t have a release date just yet).

Naturally, many are excited about this because Persona has grown massively in popularity ever since 5 came out, and with Royal, the game got even better, so being able to play this Game of the Year title on the portable system that is the Switch is great. Then you add Persona 4 Golden (which was beloved by those who played it) and Persona 3 Portable (which inspired many things in the games to come) and you have a collection that will no doubt make many new fans.

And yes, we did see this coming, nice try though.

Source: Atlus