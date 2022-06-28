Only Murders In The Building Showrunner Already Has Big Cameo Idea For Season 3

Only Murders In The Building just debuted the start of its second season, and people are already talking about just how much fun this second season is going to be. To recap, the show focuses around three very different tenants in an apartment building in New York City who happen to enjoy True Crime podcasts. Then, when a murder happens in their own building, they start their own podcast to solve the crime…and get some fame/money as a result.

By the end of season 1, all three characters are arrested for a murder they didn’t commit, and that’s just the start of what will make Season 2 so special no doubt. But, in an interview, the showrunner for the series John Hoffman was asked about whom he might like to see in a third season should they get it:

“Harry Styles should be visiting the apartments at the Arconia.” Series star Selena Gomez joked, “That is hilarious. I don’t know about that.”

While this may seem like a “reach” at first, it needs to be noted that Season 1 and future episodes of Season 2 have a lot of guest stars. Nathan Lane, Sting (the singer not the wrestler), Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, Tina Fey and more pop in and out of the show. Plus, Harry Styles has been getting into acting more and more, so nothing is really “out of the realm of possibility” at this point in time.

Here’s the synopsis for Only Murders In The Building Season 2:

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

Source: Variety