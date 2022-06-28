How Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stacking Up To Previous Films?

Dragon Ball fans are arguably one of the more patient fandoms in the entire world, and I say that with a straight face because if you think about it, things should’ve ended with GT back in 1996, but then things started to return and…it hasn’t really stopped. The Dragon Ball Super movies via Battle of Gods and Resurrection F kickstarted something, then when the anime came in it was just as good (more or less) as people remembered. Then the Broly movie came out after the Super anime ended but fans wanted more. What they got (in Japan at least so far) was Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

And here is where things get interesting, because many fans are hoping that this will be a good enough movie in terms of quality and profits that the Super anime will continue in some form, and there have been teases that this is already underway. But the question then becomes, has it reached those “requirements”? The quality is something we can’t speak to as only people in Japan have seen it, the profits though are something we can talk about, and it’s…mixed.

You might recall that the opening of the movie was strong, not as strong as the Broly movie, but still strong. New reports are stating that the movie has made $1.6 billion yen so far, and that’s not too shabby. The only caveat is that the movie is now the least grossing of the Dragon Ball Super movies so far. As all the previous ones made about 2.2-2.6 billion yen in their first three weeks that Super Hero now stands at.

Is this a failure? Not quite, the movie is still doing good, and when it releases in the West it’s likely to do well, but it is something that will indeed test the patience of the fans as they hope for a new series announcement.

