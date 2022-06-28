July’s Xbox Games With Gold Revealed

The lineup for July’s Xbox Games With Gold has been revealed. There will be four new games exclusively available to Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. These have been named over on Xbox Wire earlier today as Beasts of Maravilla Island, Relicta, Thrillville: Off the Rails and Torchlight.

Beasts of Maravilla Island will be available from July 1 to 31 and is an exploratory game based on taking photographs. Players can step into the shoes of a wildlife photographer as they capture a range of snaps from around a magically atmospheric island. The game also features puzzle-solving elements as well as plenty of creatures to meet on your travels.

Relicta encourages players to solve puzzles of a somewhat more eerie nature. Stranded on a run-down lunar base, players will have the chance to explore lunar craters as they attempt to solve a mystery that surrounds their daughter’s life. A game that combines physics and gravity, this is a puzzle that requires logic and creativity to solve. Relicta will be available from July 16 to August 15,

If you’re looking for something a bit more fun-filled, you can try out building your own theme park in Thrillville: Off the Rails. Players will be able to construct the rollercoaster rides of their dreams for the first two weeks of the month. It’s available from July 1 to July 15.

Finally, Torchlight is an old-school hack-and-slash adventure that sees players fighting off hordes of monsters in a series of randomly-generated dungeons. There’s plenty of loot to be hunted down and you’ll be accompanied by your faithful animal companion, which is one of the best perks in gaming, to be honest. It’s available from July 16 to July 31.

Elsewhere, Far Cry 5 has been revealed as heading to Xbox Game Pass on July 1st, which will be playable on Xbox consoles, PC and via cloud gaming.

