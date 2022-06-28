Return to Monkey Island Announced for Switch and PC

Artwork for Return to Monkey Island

The Nintendo Direct event that took place today revealed a lot of great news for Nintendo enthusiasts, with one bit of news focusing on the release of Return to Monkey Island. It was announced today that the upcoming adventures of Guybrush Threepwood (what a name by the way) and his trusty crew will be heading to the Nintendo Switch first before it is then released on PC.

The release of Return to Monkey Island is scheduled for sometime later in the year, and over the recent months, we have been treated to some great slugs of information regarding the game. What we know is that the adventure will begin at an amusement park (following on from LeChuck’s Revenge), but other than that, the team has kept everything else a secret. However, that all changed today when we were given story information and a new trailer. How exciting!

Some gameplay action of the upcoming game was revealed at today’s Nintendo Direct events, including typical pirate sword fights, explosive ship battles, and some information about the head pirate himself. Not only that but we were also treated to some familiar faces from previous games like Elaine, Marley, and LeChuck

You can watch the latest trailer for the game below.

The latest trailer for Return to Monkey Island

Ron Gilbert is back pulling the strings for this installment, and he has already confirmed that he will be introducing a new hint system into proceedings, “If players don’t have a built-in hint system, they’re just going to jump over to the web and… read a walkthrough,” explained Gilbert. Oh Gilbert, ye of so little faith.

Gilbert has also mentioned and defended his decision to change the aesthetic of the game, simply saying, “a team of incredible artists, animators, sound designers, programmers, and testers all pouring their souls into this game and it’s beautiful to see, play, and listen to.” Stay tuned for any more information regarding the game as it comes.

Source