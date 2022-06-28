Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access Date Revealed

It’s been a little while since we had any new information on the upcoming Disney life sim adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, there’s been some news today for those eager to get their hands on the new magical title. It was revealed earlier today during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase that the game will launch in Early Access on September 6.

There’s been a great deal of excitement in the game’s discord community as to when a release date could be expected, so today’s news has created a lot of additional hype. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a cross between a life sim and a quest and story-rich adventure game and looks set to wow both die-hard Disney fans and those who love titles like The Sims.

Alongside the reveal date for early access, Gameloft also showcased some new gameplay footage during the Nintendo Direct Mini, which you can check out here to get a feel for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The new trailer also gives us a bit more context into the story behind Disney Dreamlight Valley, which will feature a number of different characters from Disney and Pixar worlds in different biomes that players can explore. It looks like a real treat for those looking for a new chill adventure game, especially if you happen to be a Disney lover too.

The game will be available in Early Access on September 6, when players can purchase a Founder’s Pack ahead of the game’s full free-to-play launch in 2023. In addition, those who have Xbox Game Pass will be able to play Disney Dreamlight Valley in Early Access with no additional purchase necessary.

For those not on Xbox Game Pass, the Founder’s Packs will unlock Early Access and also provide players with a range of unique treats such as in-game currency, and cosmetic items. However, Gameloft is yet to reveal exactly what the Founder’s Packs will contain and, more importantly, how much they’ll cost. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates on this as we get closer to September.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch in Early Access on September 6. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and on Game Pass on day one.

Source