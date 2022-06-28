A Remake of Pac-Man World is Coming to Nintendo Switch

During today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, Bandai Namco announced a remake of Pac-Man World. This game initially came out in 1999 as a platform game for the original PlayStation. 23 years later, Pac-Man World returns with a Nintendo Switch version.

Pac-Man is setting off for Ghost Island, a tropical place with a creepy castle overlooking its sandy beaches. Pac-Man’s family has been kidnapped, so the yellow hero is making his way through various enemies to free his loved ones.

As in all Pac-Man games, the yellow ball has to munch on various small dots. He also has to face enemies that look like cute cubic cavemen, undead pirates, and green aliens. To do so, Pac-Man packs some powerful techniques. He can trounce enemies with pack dots, charge in with the rev-roll, crush his opponents with the butt-bounce, and even turn into a giant Pac-Man. This remake includes more moves than the original game, where Pac-Man could only use the butt-bounce and rev-roll.

Pac-Man World offers more than the traditional platformer experience of Pac-Man games. On his quest to save his family, Pac-Man will take the wheel and race others in high-speed chases. He will also set off for the stars in 2D arcade galactic dogfights.

In the original game, Pac-Man World features six worlds, each with five levels. Completing a level requires eating all the dots lying around. A boss guards the final level of each world, and Pac-Man needs to defeat them to continue his journey. The worlds are all set in a different universe: pirate ships, factories, a circus, graveyards, mines, and outer space.

The first trailer of the Pac-Man World remake doesn’t reveal the total number of worlds and levels available in the game. However, we saw a glimpse of the pirate ship and outer-space worlds, so these might be similar to the original game.

This remake, called Pac-Man World Repack, will be launching on Nintendo Switch on August 26.