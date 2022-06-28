Monster Hunter: Rise Will Add Seething Bazelgeuse and More

During the Nintendo Direct on June 28th, Capcom announced at least three upcoming content patches for Monster Hunter: Rise. These patches will continue to add content to the game after the Sunbreak expansion at the end of this month.

The first update which is expected for August, will add two new monster subspecies. Seething Bazelgeuse is a more explosive version of the original, constantly shedding its explosive scales even when not enraged. Lucent Nargacuga is a subspecies that can completely camouflage by turning invisible; it can also extend its toxic tail spikes even when not enraged.

The free update will also add an entirely new map called the Forlorn Arena. The Monster Hunter franchise usually features arena-style maps, but it can also be overly poetic with its naming. We’ll see if the “Forlorn Arena” is an actual Arena when the update comes this August.

There will be two more updates following the one in August. “Free Title Update 2” which is planned for sometime in the Fall will introduce new monsters and “powered-up monsters”. Could this be a return of “Tempered” monsters from Monster Hunter World?

“Free Title Update 3” will introduce even more monsters, and Capcom teases that these free updates will continue into 2023.

Source