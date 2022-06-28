Sony’s Horizon Television Series To Be Titled Horizon 2074

It was just last month that we learned Sony had plans for big screen renditions of their God of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo franchises. God Of War was primed for Amazon, Gran Turismo was to stun us on the silver screen in 2023, while Netflix had landed the licensing rights to a Horizon series, and now, thanks to the ever talkative Jeff Grubb, we’ve learned a bit more about the mechanical madness coming to the streaming service.

Grubb highlighted a list that outlined 27 different names published on the Director’s Guild Of Canada website including some like art director Michele Brady (The Expanse, Saw 2) and Jack Boem (The Boys, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), who have some serious pedigree all working on a project titled Horizon 2074. Expanding further upon the list, Grubb went on to discuss that the show would feature two different timelines, he also reported that due to tax breaks available, Horizon 2074 will be recorded and set in Toronto. What that final component means for the fan expectations that we’ll see a live-action take on one of Aloy’s adventures remains unknown with no official word yet on how the show connects to the video game universe.

On his own show with GiantBomb Grubb said, when referencing the dual timelines, “The show as pitched right now is called Horizon 2074 and it will split its time between the timeline you see in the games and the timeline of when things begin to fall… The idea is that this is not a reboot or a remake or sort of a reimagining of the game’s storyline. It will take place parallel and sort of explain other elements that happened in the game.”

Sony’s push into transmedia continues with God of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo, while their collaboration with HBO on a televised adaptation of The Last Of Us has recently concluded filming ahead of an anticipated late 2022, or early 2023 premiere. In the gaming space, Horizon Forbidden West launched in February while PS VR2 title Horizon: Call Of The Mountain is set to launch with the PS VR2 peripheral in 2022/2023

