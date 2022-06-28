Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Was First To Be A Movie Trilogy?

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ just ended its six-episode run last Wednesday, and fans are still talking about it for mostly positive reasons. But the fact of the matter is that even to get to this point was actually quite a process. As originally, Obi-Wan was supposed to get a solo movie return, but then it became a TV show on Disney+.

Stuart Beattie was the man who was going to write the stories for the potential movie trilogy that was planned, and he had a detailed three-part arc that would lead right up to A New Hope.

“When I pitched my Obi-Wan story to Lucasfilm, I said, ‘There’s actually three stories here. Because there’s three different evolutions that the character has to make in order to go from Obi-Wan to Ben,'” Beattie revealed. “And the first one was the first movie, which was the show, which was, ‘Surrender to the will of the Force. Transport your will, surrender your will. Leave the kid alone.’ So then, the second [movie] was thinking about where Kenobi ends up. And one of the most powerful and probably the most powerful moment in all of Obi-Wan’s story is that moment where he sacrifices himself in A New Hope. “

He continued, “It’s one of those universal things we all struggle with, to come to terms with our own mortality. So, that was the second step of the evolution for me, that Obi-Wan now has to come to terms with his own mortality, somehow in a prophecy, or Qui-Gon telling him, ‘There’s going to come a moment where you’re gonna have to sacrifice yourself for the good,’ And then [Obi-Wan] is like, ‘What? No, no, no, no, I’m here to help… I can’t, no.’ And get him to that point where Obi-Wan has accepted the idea that he’s going to die, and that he’s going to die willingly at a crucial moment, and you will know when that moment presents itself. So that when that moment comes up in [A New Hope], you understand.”

That’s quite a three-part structure, giving in to The Force (in the good way), learning about how you must die, and then accepting it when you are afraid. It’s impossible to know now how that would’ve fully gone, but hearing about it at the very least is very interesting. And of course, now we can hope for a Season 2 from the series we do have.

