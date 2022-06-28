Call of the Wild: The Angler Announced

Expansive World, the developers behind the open-world hunting game Call of the Wild: The Hunter have announced their second game in the series Call of the Wild: The Angler. Which in case you haven’t guessed it, means we’re getting an open-world fishing game.

The game will feature an immersive open-world and fishing mechanics based on real techniques and equipment. Players will drive or boat around expansive environments looking for good fishing spots and trying their luck everywhere from the open water to muddy banks.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Call of the Wild: The Angler here.

Embark on a journey to become a master angler on your own terms in Call Of The Wild: The Angler. Explore the captivating outdoor wilderness filled with surprises, go on the hunt for elusive trophy fish, or just unwind and have fun on your own or with friends in co-op. Choose your gear, perfect your fishing know-how, and savor the thrill of hooking that unforgettable catch. Features Explore an atmospheric open world – The world of Call of the Wild: The Angler is filled with spectacular fishing spots and breathtaking environments, which can be explored on foot, by off-road vehicle, or boat across a vast network of waterways. Traverse the living, breathing world at your own pace, and discover winding rivers, majestic alpine peaks, turquoise-colored springs, epic hiking trails, and hidden ponds. Journey past charming outposts and soaring lookout towers as you head out for a relaxing night of fishing on the lake, or beat the sunrise for a shot at hooking that one elusive catch. Experience the thrill of fishing – Whether you’re battling the fierce Largemouth Bass, or the hard-fighting Mountain Whitefish, the intuitive casting system in Call of the Wild: The Angler provides an engaging and immersive fishing experience. Each species has its own unique behavior and traits, and will require you to carefully counter their movements as you reel them in. Combined with a system that realistically simulates water temperatures, depths, altitude, and more to determine where fish populations will be, every catch becomes a lasting memory. Become a master angler – Learn and master distinct fishing techniques, and adapt your strategy to land the most impressive catches. Use a wide range of rods, and customize them with a continuously growing selection of reels, lines, floats, hooks, lures, and bait. Build your collection of equipment and gear and take on the biggest fishing challenges. Your road to mastery begins now. Play solo or with friends – Ride the open waters alone or seamlessly join friends and others in multiplayer to experience fishing in exciting new ways. Explore the open world, meet fellow anglers, and go on unforgettable adventures together! Join an ever-evolving adventure – Call of the Wild: The Angler will continue to grow and evolve with regularly released free and paid content. Keep coming back for new fishing experiences and memorable catches! Steam

Players can get their hands on Call of the Wild: The Angler when it comes out on PC later this year.

Source