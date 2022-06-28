Gotham Knights Teasing Upcoming Reveal

It would seem as though fans of the upcoming Gotham Knights, the upcoming sequel, that isn’t a sequel, to the Batman Arkham titles is set to get another showing tomorrow morning. The game has recently launched a series of character-focused trailers dedicated to each of the four playable heroes in the unreleased title, with the most recent of which starring Nightwing. Ahead of the game’s impending October 25, 2022 release date it seems the series of character trailers is set to continue, as indicated by the game’s official Twitter account.

The tweet posted is quite to-the-point, simply saying “Tomorrow. 6AM PT” with a green heart and then a small clip that presents the symbols of each of the four playable characters, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, before hanging on, and further highlighting Robin’s symbol.

Of course, the 6AM PT timeslot is an interesting one with Nintendo only hours earlier announcing a Nintendo Direct Mini Showcase for the exact same time. This has consequently led to the comments on the Gotham Knights tweet being filled with speculation about native or cloud-only versions of the game coming to Nintendo’s handheld. It should be noted that Gotham Knights was once a PS4 and Xbox One title before becoming next-gen exclusive, with Executive Producer Fleur Marty stating “When considering the scale and scope of Gotham Knights we had to prioritize and focus our efforts to deliver the game at a satisfying level of quality for current-gen” – if the team couldn’t confidently produce a game to a standard they’re happy with on the PS4 and Xbox One, then speculation of a native Switch version can be comfortably dismissed.

Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death… An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight. Gotham Knights arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25.

