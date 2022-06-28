Outer Banks Season 3 Adds Three New Surprising Characters

Word has been going around about Outer Banks as the show was renewed for its third season just in December 2021. Just recently Netflix has released word that they are now supporting three new characters who will be in the anticipated Outer Banks season 3. Many are wondering when the new season will land on Netflix, especially since the second season came out during the summer many wonder if the third will release this summer as well.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that we will be seeing the new of Outer Banks because production is expected to run through August. Once filming wraps though, we can expect at least three months mot likely of post-production, which could push back the new season to release November at the earliest.

It is sad thinking about waiting this long, but we can also be excited about the new characters below that will be joining the cast we love!

New Cast Members Joining Outer Banks Season 3

Just a couple days ago on June 23, Netflix announced that three actors would be joining the season 3 cast, which include Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo, Lou Ferrigno Jr.. Below are what roles they will be playing with our favorite characters.

Andy McQueen will be playing the role of Carlos Singh, a merciless Caribbean leader on his own mission to track down gold.

Fiona Palomo will portray Sofia, a young, scrappy woman who identifies as a Pogue but wishes to be a Kook. She will form a close relationship with Rafe (Drew Starkey).

Lou Ferrigno Jr. will be playing Ryan, Carlos's top security officer. He knows how to get the job done and always tries not to fail.

With all that being said, you can look forward to all our favorites returning for the third season, be sure to stay tuned for more information and we receive it!

