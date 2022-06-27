Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Big Announcement Tomorrow!

BEWARE… a special #Harlivy announcement drops TOMORROW! And it’s a real HOOT!🥂 pic.twitter.com/Jn8LdSpayn — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) June 27, 2022

When it comes to anticipated series coming out soon, you’d be foolish to not put the Harley Quinn animated series near the top of that list. Because that is a show that went from “it’s happening” to “this is one of the greatest and most insane things I’ve ever seen” in the best of ways. The show embraces everything that recent fans have come to love about Harley, and the first two seasons each had incredible moments of character, comedy, and yes, extreme violence. But fans want season 3, now!

The good news, is that it’s already been confirmed that Season 3 will come in July. The bad news is that we don’t know exactly when. HOWEVER! Showrunner Patrick Schumacker made a post on Twitter today stating that some “big news” for Harlivy is coming TOMORROW! Attaching a teaser image to prove it, and oh what a teaser it is!

If you can’t tell, that is a picture of Harley and Ivy (holding hands no less) meeting up with the Court of Owls. The Court of Owls comes from the New 52 era of Batman where Scott Snyder (legendary comic writer) revealed that there was a secret group guiding Gotham for countless years. These owls took Batman to his breaking point both mentally and physically, and revealed some dark secrets about Dick Grayson’s family lineage.

So, then the question becomes, what are Harley and Ivy doing with these Owls? The answer might be that like with the first two seasons of the show, the two are trying to “get in with a group” in order to both have protection, and elevate their names. Them wearing the traditional court masks seems to indicate that.

Or, they could be doing something else entirely, with Harley Quinn? Anything is possible, and hopefully tomorrow we’ll learn a lot!

