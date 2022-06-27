The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, where does The Callisto Protocol take place?

Where does The Callisto Protocol take place?

The Callisto Protocol takes place in the year 2320 on Jupiter’s second-largest moon, Callisto. In the game, Callisto is home to the Black Iron prison colony where the protagonist, Jacob Lee, is being held, prisoner. The events of the game take place within the colony as Jacob Lee tries to fend off an alien invasion in order to survive.

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game in a similar vein as Dead Space which was also created by Glen Schofield, the creator/director of The Callisto Protocol. So expect to see a lot of Sci-Fi settings similar to Dead Space in The Callisto Protocol.