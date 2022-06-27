The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, what kind of game is The Callisto Protocol?

What kind of game is The Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol is a survival-horror game from the creator of Dead Space and a number of developers who worked on the hit series. Like the Dead Space games, The Callisto Protocol takes place in space. This time, players will be playing as prisoner Jacob Lee who lives in a prison colony on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The Black Iron prison colony is invaded by aliens, and players will need to fight the aliens in order to survive as Jacob.

The Callisto Protocol no longer takes place in the PUBG universe, so don’t expect too many similarities to the incredibly popular battle royale game. In fact, as an entirely single-player game, The Callisto Protocol isn’t likely to share many things with the game that it originally shared a universe with. However, Glen Schofield, the creator of The Callisto Protocol, did say that the title will contain “little surprises” for PUBG fans.

