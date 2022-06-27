The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, will The Callisto Protocol have multiplayer?

Will The Callisto Protocol Have Multiplayer?

In short, no. The Callisto Protocol has been designed from the ground up as a completely single-player experience. As such, there will be no multiplayer in the game. That may come as a surprise to some since the game was initially linked to the PUBG universe and is being published by Krafton (the company behind PUBG).

As Krafton looks to expand the PUBG universe, multiplayer fans may be on the lookout for new multiplayer experiences from the company. Just don’t expect them to be made by Striking Distance Studios.