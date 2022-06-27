The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, will The Callisto Protocol be on PlayStation Plus?

Will The Callisto Protocol be on PlayStation Plus?

The newly launched PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers have put a big question mark next to many upcoming titles, and The Callisto Protocol is no different. Unlike Xbox Game Pass, Sony hasn’t laid out a definitive plan for how games will be added to the new service. Sony doesn’t want to release its big exclusive titles on the service day one as Microsoft does with Game Pass. Yet, one of this summer’s biggest games, Stray, will be coming to the Extra and Premium catalog on day one. So it seems as though there’s some flexibility in Sony’s plans.

As for The Callisto Protocol, there’s no indication that it will be coming to any of the PlayStation Plus tiers on day one. It’s possible that the game will be included in the catalog at a later date. However, with Sony’s new subscription being in its infancy, it’s impossible to say when that could be. For now, we have to assume that it won’t be coming to the Extra and Premium member catalog.