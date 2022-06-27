Overwatch 2 Release Will Mean Curtains for the Original

Artwork for Overwatch 2

It was recently revealed that the date of the Overwatch 2 release will be in October, and fans of the series will be eagerly waiting for the game to come out. There is also some bad news though because it has been announced today that when the sequel drops, the plan is for it to replace the original shooter completely.

The news was brought to us during an AMA on Reddit with the developer of the game. The team was asked various questions regarding the sequel; what they can expect in the game, are there any new features, etc. It was in a reply to one of the questions that the game’s director, Aaron Keller, spoke about the decisions they were to make about the first game, namely, what’s happening with it.

Keller said, “Larger pieces of the game that have always been a part of the vision for OW2 will be released to the game as part of the live service, including the launch of the PvE Campaign next year,” which was in response to the first set of questions. Keller went on to add, “When Overwatch 2 launches on Oct 4th it will be a replacement for the current Live Service.”

There we have it anyway, it has come directly from the horse’s mouth. The original plan for the Overwatch 2 release was to merge both titles and create a shared multiplayer environment so players wouldn’t “get left behind”, but the idea was clearly canceled.

In more positive news though, it was recently reported that a player’s progress in Overwatch would carry over to the next game when the free-to-play game is eventually released in October. For the people still playing Overwatch, you have just a few months left to gain as much progress as possible, so you don’t start behind everyone else. Let’s not forget that there is a Beta coming out on June 28 for Overwatch 2 as well.

