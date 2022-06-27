Marvel’s Avengers Shows Off Mighty Thor Gameplay

We’ve known that the Mighty Thor, also known as Jane Foster, would be coming to Marvel’s Avengers and that day is almost here. Developer Crystal Dynamics has revealed a new War Table trailer to give players a first look at Mighty Thor in action before she becomes available in the game tomorrow. Check out the new trailer below.

Mighty Thor’s appearance in Marvel’s Avengers coincidences with her on-screen debut in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie. The new War Table video showcases a deep dive into the backstory of the character, as well as how she works in combat and a selection of her available cosmetic options. In gameplay, Jane appears to use a lot of moves that center around Mjolnir, making her appear similar to Thor. She also utilizes some lightning attacks and dishes out more damage by throwing the hammer than Thor does, thanks to a unique ability.

For Avengers players who are wondering how she fits into the canon of the game, there is an explanation for this too. Crystal Dynamics states that Jane has been pulled into our world through an alternate timeline thanks to Tachyon Anomalies. She became the Goddess of Thunder in her own timeline by taking the position from a grief-stricken Thor who was saddened by both her cancer diagnosis and the A-Day tragedy. This builds off her initial reveal which was done via an animated trailer earlier this month.

There are similarities between this story and her comic book origins. In the comics, Jane becomes the Mighty Thor while receiving treatments for breast cancer. While she is in her new superhero form, her cancer becomes a non-issue. While this element seems to carry over to her appearance in Marvel’s Avengers, there are other details like her relationships with Odin and Loki that differ from the comics.

Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor will be released alongside patch 2.5 tomorrow across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation platforms.

