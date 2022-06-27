Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Reaches No.1 Spot In UK

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes launched on Nintendo Switch last week on June 24 and has managed to claim the No.1 spot in the UK physical games charts. This news was revealed by GamesIndustry.Biz journalist Christopher Dring, who is well-known for sharing information in regard to video-game sales in the United Kingdom. According to Dring, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the first Warriors game to break into the No.1 spot, though the launch week sales are much lower than 2020’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Fire Emblem Three Hopes is No.1 in the UK boxed charts this week. The first time these Nintendo/Warriors games have managed it. Sales are above Fire Emblem Warriors, pretty much the same as Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition and nowhere near Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) June 26, 2022

However, Three Hopes has been able to surpass the previous Fire Emblem Warriors game from 2017, in addition to selling more copies than Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. Since 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been able to establish itself further as a key competitor in the console space and has proceeded to sell over 100 million units. Before then, things weren’t looking too good for Nintendo’s previous home console, the Wii U, which failed to meet Nintendo’s sales expectations.

The Wii U debuted in 2012 with a weak line-up of launch titles, in addition to poor marketing which confused potential buyers. After 5 years on the market, Nintendo’s sixth major home console was only able to sell over 13 million units, which is especially disappointing, as the Nintendo Switch overtook that milestone in its first year or so.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a direct sequel to 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses, following the story of the characters from the aptly named houses. There are a variety of playable characters, including the main faces of each of the houses, Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri. However, the game allows you to take on the shoes of a variety of units that were featured in the mainline installment.

