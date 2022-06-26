Mark Hamill Talks About Star Wars Prop He Kept That He’ll Never Sell

My boots from the very 1st film. Don't know their value because I'd never sell them. https://t.co/s2PznV5bED — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 24, 2022

Mark Hamill has never been afraid to be vocal about Star Wars, and in recent years he’s been releasing more and more things from his time in the movies both past and recent present in order to showcase to fans just how much goes into things like this. Such as releasing the first “test video” for Luke Skywalker and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) together to see if their chemistry (actor-wise) would work. But he also hasn’t been afraid to answer fan questions about Star Wars and give some unique answers as a result.

For example, a few days ago, Mark Hamill was asked a very honest and basic Star Wars question in terms of props. Actors and key crew members are known to take and keep props from the set (including ones they shouldn’t take but do…). So, one fan asked what is the most valuable prop he kept from Star Wars. Suggesting that more than likely it would be one of the many lightsabers that Luke has had during his journey.

To the surprise of that fan no doubt, Hamill replied that it would actually the boots that Luke wore in the first film. He’s never going to sell them, so thus, they have the literal definition of “priceless”.

At first, that might seem odd, but considering that Luke wore those boots throughout the movie, and thus, Mark Hamill wore them throughout A New Hope’s filming, he likely was very attached to that.

Make no mistake, if he did put them up for auction, it’d fetch a high price. Not the least of which is because it’s a Star Wars prop, but the authenticator would be Hamill himself, and he himself kept it since filming so thus…it’d be worth a lot.

But again, he won’t sell it, so don’t try and Jedi mind trick him to give them away…it won’t work.

