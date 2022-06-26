Hideo Kojima Wanted To Make A Game Like The Boys?

2/2

and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2022

If there’s one thing that Hideo Kojima knows how to do, it’s build up a world from the ground up and tell a very intricate and often very complex story around the sometimes basic ideas that he has. You’d think that everything he would do would be 100% original, but as in all things, even the geniuses of the writing and creating worlds make something that is…a bit close to another property. In the case of Kojima, that would be the fact that at one time he had an idea for a game that was very much like The Boys.

If you don’t know, The Boys is a show on Amazon Prime Video based on the incredibly controversial and unique take on the superhero world done in comic form by Garth Innis. The show revolves around a group of regular people trying to take down some of the most popular superheroes in the world known as The Seven because they are actually corporate sellouts who aren’t afraid to kill and do other terrible things in order to maintain their worldwide reputation…and bank off their success.

According to a set of tweets from Hideo Kojima, he had been “warming up” an idea of a “buddy detective” game that would feature two guys going after some legendary superheroes “behind the scenes”. He was getting ready to pounce on it when he watched the first three episodes of The Boys and realized that it was really close to what the show was doing. Different settings and “tricks”, but the feel would be the same.

So thus, he put it “on hold”, which is fair because someone like Kojima wants to be known for their originally and “Setting the genre” like he did back with Metal Gear, rather than be associated with something else.

He might bring it back one day, but the concept will need adjusting.

Source: Twitter