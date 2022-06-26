Doctor Who’s Big Return Teased Further By Showrunner

Doctor Who is very much counting down to not just its newest regeneration, but from its 60th anniversary. If you don’t know, the newest Doctor has been revealed, and the new showrunner…via an old showrunner…in Russell T. Davies is already making all sorts of teases about the new Doctor and his new companion in “Rose”.

The catch though is that at the 60th anniversary special for Doctor Who, we’re going to get the return of two beloved old friends in David Tennant’s 10th Doctor and his companion Donna. The question that has filled up the internet though is, “How are they together again?”

An answer that Davies has been more than happy to not answer and just give all sorts of random teases about:

“A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between ‘Planet of the Ood’ and ‘Sontaran Stratagem’?” Davies suggested. “Or maybe a multiverse thing, they’re all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own. Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it’s actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor’s. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna’s. Nerys!”

He went on:

“Of course, I wouldn’t give that away in the pages of DWM, would I?” Davies teased. “But then again. This magazine is the first place I ever revealed the name of Billie Piper’s Rose (in issue 340). So read carefully. There are truths in here.”

The truths will no doubt come more and more clear as we get closer to the 60th anniversary special and everything that comes from it. But if nothing else, Davies is absolutely showing that he isn’t afraid to bring back the past to make the future a bit more fun.

Source: Digital Spy