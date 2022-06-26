AEW Fight Forever To Have A Familiar Face…Who’s In Another Company

The AEW Fight Forever game is going to be All Elite Wrestling’s first ever video game title, headed up by one of the best in the world via Kenny Omega. The wrestler in the past has noted that he’s trying to make a fun game that gamers of old-school wrestling titles will enjoy, and early trailers show that this will be special in one form or another:

“The game has to be fun. I also want the game to have its own feel. A match with Kenny Omega should feel like a Kenny Omega match. The same with Darby Allin or Nyla Rose. There can be universal counters, but the characters need their unique signature moves. So you’re not going to see Sting do a springboard top rope frankensteiner. Sting will feel like Sting. My hope is that whoever you like, you’ll get to enjoy playing like them in the game. There is also some real cool stuff with the game modes. There will be a couple surprises, too. The plan is to show new material as soon as possible. We’re getting very close.”

That’s good to hear, as fans want to see more. But one thing they will see is a face that isn’t with the company anymore…

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game,” Omega said. “I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved. We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”

Fair enough. Cody Rhodes is back with WWE and hasn’t…been the nicest person in terms of what he’s said about AEW. But at the very least, if you’re not a fan of what he did…you can beat him up in AEW Fight Forever.

