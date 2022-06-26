Peacemaker VFX Team Discuss The “Quantum Closet”

Whether you realize it or not, a lot of work goes into making every single detail of a TV show or movie. Even when it has a lot of practical effects, VFX is almost everywhere nowadays, especially in key setpieces. Take Peacemaker for example.

That show had a lot of regular effects per the wishes of creator James Gunn. But, there were some spaces that had to be full-on VFX, such as the “Quantum Closet” that Peacemaker and his dad used to store their stuff. VFX supervisor Mark Gee talked about what it took to make this place look and feel “real” and it was apparently very challenging:

“It was an interesting concept which James described as an infinite space,” Gee said. “Arguably walk into this room where he has all these helmets and these devices, and it would expand infinitely out. So, that was simply the brief. What was shot on set was basically one or two layers of those cabinets, and that’s all you saw. Everything up beyond that was all CG. So, the hard part was to make that feel infinite, especially because we were down at eye level in a lot of those shots. There’s only two shots where you’re up above so you got to see the sparseness of the space there. We experimented a lot as far as laying out the cabinets. Would it look like a cityscape at night? Would there be star scape or auroras, or would it just fall off the black?”

He continued, “and we went through all these sort of tests and concepts of doing this. The hardest thing was down at ground level, looking back through all those cabinets, making it believable, seeing that infinite space going back so where we ended up going was we built a stadium so everything would sort of come up and you could have the cabinets going back as far as they can go.”

We were only in that closet for 2-3 scenes throughout the series, but they went to work to make it work, and we should be grateful.

