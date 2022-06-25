Stranger Things Season 4 Finale Is “Less Hopeful”?

Stranger Things Season 4 is just days away from releasing the final two episodes of its run. Oh, and they’ll be movie-sized episodes if you recall, so you’ll have plenty of content to watch despite it only being two episodes. The first volume shocked everyone with what happened, with key scenes (and music numbers) and the terrible truths that had come to pass. Leaving everyone to wonder what in the world could happen in the final two episodes to setup season 5.

In an interview, Matt Duffer of the Duffer Brothers (who created and showrun the series) teased that this finale will feel different for a variety of reasons.

“I’d be braced for anything, frankly — including a not-quite-celebratory vibe as the season draws to a close. Matt Duffer told TV Line. “is a little bit less hopeful than it is typically going into these finales, because our characters are at an unusual disadvantage in that they’re so separated geographically. So it’s a very different-feeling climax.”

While we won’t spoil too much from the first volume, we can say that the various “teams” of Stranger Things characters have all been fighting The Upside Down in various ways, and in the teaser for the second volume, they make it clear that they’re gearing up for a war, a war that will define them in the season to come, especially with the newest villain of Vecna taunting Eleven that they’ve already lost.

The Duffer Brothers have noted before that “everyone’s life is in jeopardy” in the vol.2 finale, and given what happened and almost happened in vol.1, that’s a safe bet to take seriously.

You also have to remember that since Season 5 is the end, they’re going to be making things end on a certain beat so they can go right into it next time around.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol.2 arrives on Netflix on July 1st.

Source: TV Line