Jeffrey Wright Thinks Gordon and The Batman Could Take Down Westworld Hosts?

Jeffrey Wright is a very good actor, and this has been proven many times over the years via roles both big and small across various TV and movie properties. Two of his more recent acting successes came from Westworld on HBO and The Batman in theaters. Both times he played roles that very much got people’s attention and praise.

Considering Westworld is about to get its 4th season, and The Batman is set to get a sequel, a fun “what if” questions was posed to Jeffrey Wright about what would happen if Gordon and Batman had to try and take down the hosts…

“Good question. Good question,” Wright said. “Well it depends on the host, right? You know, depends on who it is. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out though. That’s a tough call. That’s a tough call.”

He went on further with joke provided by one of his co-stars. Mainly that a Bat-suit upgrade would help, perhaps including the infamous bat-nipples that have gotten many fans angry.

“Well as a distraction, you know, as a distraction from those kind of hyper-sexual hosts. Yeah. Then that might do it. You might have to come up with a different technique for some of the just more plainly malevolent hosts. But then you get some hosts that they’re gonna be Batman fans, they’re gonna be down, they’re gonna be down for the cause they’re gonna dig the Batmobile, it’s gonna be a machine that they’re gonna look at and say, hey, that’s my guy and may create some strong allegiances there that would be beneficial to both sides.”

Obviously, he’s saying all of this in jest, but it would be interesting to see Batman in such a setting like Westworld and wondering how he would handle an android uprising.

Source: ComicBook.com