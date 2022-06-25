Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Will Feature Different Lip Syncing

Sometimes, playing a Japanese-developed game in English can be jarring, as the movement of a character’s mouth can be out of sync with the voice-over. This problem applied to Xenoblade Chronicles and its sequel Xenoblade Chronicles 2. However, it looks like the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be rectifying this issue with different lip-syncing for both languages.

This was discovered by Twitter user Savajinn, who pointed out the differences in the recent story trailer featured in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct presentation. A specific cutscene is used as an example for both Japanese and English voice-over; the section on Ouroboros fusion is utilized, where two of the main characters have a conversation. This is definitely a welcome addition, as Xenoblade fans have been requesting this feature for quite some time, and the smooth facial animations look great.

Wait a second. They actually did it. They made different lip syncs for Japanese and English voices for #XenobladeChronicles3

Absolute W pic.twitter.com/izT5ZP4tMV — Savajin | JOYCONBOY (@SuperSavajin) June 23, 2022

During the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft shared some important details about the game, including context for the story, combat tips, world exploration, quests, amiibo support, and more. From the 20 minutes of footage, it looks like this third installment is shaping up to be the largest game in the series to date, as there is seemingly a large amount of content to sink your teeth into.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on July 29 for Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are currently available at your local retailer and on the Nintendo eShop.

