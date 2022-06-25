Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases Opening Of Film Online

In some ways, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might seem like an odd movie in the line of this franchise. After all, if you think about the last three movies that have come out both before and after the Dragon Ball Super anime, we got to deal with an actual god in Beerus, a resurrected Frieza who was more powerful than ever, and the arrival of an in-canon Broly who was…a lot to handle when he was angry. So when you hear that Super Hero is about two androids, it may not seem that impressive a challenge.

But as the newly released intro to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero showcases, this isn’t just about a set of foes, it’s about who those foes represent: The Red Ribbon Army. As the intro reminds fans, the Red Ribbon Army has been a longtime enemy of Son Goku throughout the series. Starting with his younger years in Dragon Ball, and then escalating in Z via the Androids 17 & 18, and of course, the villainous Cell.

They’ve always been defeated by Goku and his allies, but they keep coming back, because an army such as that is hard to put down, and that brings us to Super Hero where the newest leaders of the group are trying to get their ultimate revenge by going after the Z-Fighters with their newest creations in Gamma 1 & 2.

The movie has already opened in Japan, and they have done rather well, so while we wait for the movie to arrive in the West (which will happen in August), we can wait and imagine not just how the movie will look on our end, but what it might lead to. Some are already speculating a big announcement is coming, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

