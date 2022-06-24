Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Launch Trailer Debuts

It’s been quite a ride to get to Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes. The first Warriors title in the FE line was adequate, but didn’t truly grasp what a game in this universe could be. Then, with this new sequel, it’s following the road of Age of Calamity in resetting a world to tell new stories, and by accounts of its reviewers, it did a good job of doing that. To help get fans truly pumped for the game, a launch trailer has emerged, and you can check it out above.

As you can see, just like in Fire Emblem Three Houses, you’ll get to choose one of three paths to see how the story goes, and naturally, the three paths will intersect with the other two in some ways so key characters will interact. Your “party” will be the students of the Three Houses once again plus a teacher or two depending on your run.

The biggest change though is your protagonist. Shez is a mercenary who is on a mission to stop the “Ashen Demon”, aka, Byleth, the protag from Three Houses, who is now the enemy of the three groups. There’s also a deity guiding your character like Byleth was guided by Sothis (who is also in this game).

The launch trailer not just highlights the Warriors-style gameplay, but many of the features that you will recall from Three Houses such as training, tea team, having a meal with your party, and more.

One can only wonder how deep this game truly is, which is all the more reason you should go and play it, because if nothing else, this is yet another Fire Emblem experience that you should go and enjoy.

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes is available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Youtube