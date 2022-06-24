Chris Pratt Calls His Mario Voice “Updated”

There are a lot of things we can take for granted in this life, and other things that we know are pretty much guaranteed. Up until recently, one of those “guarantees” was that video game movies of the live-action variety were almost always…bad. But then ones like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog came along and things changed…at least a little. Yet, if you think the fear of these adaptations is gone, you’re wrong, because an animated Super Mario movie is coming, it’s starring Chris Pratt, and people are getting more nervous by the day about it.

Want proof of that? Ok. Chris Pratt gave an interview about his recent projects and he went and talked about voicing Mario and he had this to say on the matter:

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt said. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

While that SOUNDS impressive, and is very much an “interview answer”, if you really think about it…that doesn’t say or mean much. What does an “updated” Mario voice reference? Updated as in “for the times”? Or updated as in “more like Mario could sound”? We don’t know. And as for the “unlike anything you’ve ever heard” in terms of Mario…that’s a very low bar to clear given the few sentences that voice acting legend Charles Martinet has said over the years as the character.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out but this won’t make fans any less tense about how Mario is going to sound in this film.

