Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

While Nintendo absolutely has a lot of big games still coming out this year (and no doubt a few surprises that a Nintendo Direct will hopefully reveal…), it’s fair to say that one of the most-anticipated games, if not the most-anticipated titles, are that of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet. Because there aren’t just Gen 9 Pokemon titles, these are ones that are going to learn from the Legends Arceus game and open up the world for people to explore in a more unique way.

Freedom to explore has been long-desired for these titles, and Arceus delivered it in a way that was both fun and enticing in every way, so now imagine what Pokemon Scarlet And Violet can do with that knowledge and the reactions to Arceus in terms of what works and what didn’t? Exactly. So yeah, a lot of people are excited about it.

And now, sources are saying that a key pre-order bonus for the games have been revealed. If you get the game before launch, you’re going to get a special backpack for your character that you can wear during your journey. That might seem small, but a cosmetic item like this fits the “customize your trainer” feature that’ll be much more expansive this time around.

Plus, you can bet that certain stores will throw in their own special pre-order bonuses to try and entice you to get it with them over other places. So be sure to do some “shopping” to see what the best ones are!

The last trailer for the game did reveal a lot of new information, but The Pokemon Company is being a bit light on Pokemon reveals, which isn’t a bad thing as they’ve been hit by leaks the last two generations (and Arceus) and are trying to avoid that no doubt.

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 18th.

Source: ComicBook.com