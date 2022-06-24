First Reactions To Thor Love and Thunder Arrive!

Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

Thor Love and Thunder had its big premiere last night, and the stakes were incredibly high if you will because many were wondering if the film could live up to what went down with Thor Ragnarok in terms of “changing the game”. Also recall that Thor is the first character to get a 4th movie and so many people were wondering if the film could hold up the importance of the character while also delivering something fresh and new. The answer to that appears to be…yes, for the most part at least.

As you’ll see throughout this post, there are plenty of reactions online, and some (like the one above) praise it and its actors for the incredible film, while others have some notable critiques:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest film in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them.



Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #Gorr



BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that's a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder has highs and lows but doesn't scale back on the action. It has great fight scenes and chemistry between the actors has never been better.



Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster are the standouts. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/g3pNc5mbdp — Muses of Media (@MusesOfMedia) June 24, 2022

So overall, people seem to be up for the film, especially the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and now The Mighty Thor, which will be good news to hear for fans of the character! As well as the apparently terrifying Gorr The God Butcher, which many honestly had concerns about.

The only real “problem” that is arising from its reviews so far is that it “tries to be Ragnarok” a bit too much, the plot may not be that strong overall, and the comedy (not surprisingly) doesn’t always land. But that last part is subjective so take it with a grain of salt, ok?

While projections for how well the film might do in theaters haven’t come out yet, we do expect it to do at least better than Thor Ragnarok which got well over $100 million in its opening weekend years back. We’re not sure it’ll do Multiverse of Madness numbers, but you never know…

But as in all things, go to the movie if you want to and your own decision about what it’s like, and whether it works, or doesn’t, for you. Thor Love and Thunder arrives on July 8th.

