The Last Case Of Benedict Fox Gets Extended Gameplay Trailer

One of the most enchanting-looking games to come out of this month’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was The Last Case Of Benedict Fox. This quirky 2D side-scrolling adventure is set to launch as an Xbox console exclusive for Series X, Series S, Xbox One as well as for PC in the Spring next year. Although the game was revealed during the showcase event, we haven’t heard much else about it, until now.

Developers Plot Twist and publisher Rogue Games have today shared an extended gameplay trailer of the detective-like adventure, courtesy of IGN. In the footage, we get to see the titular Benedict Fox investigating an extremely creepy mansion, as well as being given a taste of the overall vibe of the game.

In addition to the gameplay footage, the video is accompanied by developer commentary from the game’s creative director Bartek Lesiakowski. You can check out the extended gameplay here to get a feel for it yourself.

The video reveals some new details about the game, such as Benedict himself being actually “merged” with a demon companion from another dimension, which doesn’t sound at all worrying. Nope. With the demon having its own plans for the protagonist, the story looks set to be full of twists and turns that have lots of exciting supernatural elements.

We’re also treated to some footage of Benedict reconnecting with his dead father via the demon, which is pretty compelling stuff, narratively speaking. The game looks set to unlock some dark memories and provide what looks like a solid level of engaging combat. This should come in handy when taking on the other demons and monsters you’ll encounter, both in the mansion and the strange limbo worlds Benedict will find himself in.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates on the game as it gets closer to the launch window.

The Last Case Of Benedict Fox is out in the Spring of 2023. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.

