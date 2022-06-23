Harley Quinn Season 3 Coming In July!

There are honestly a lot of animated series that have come out over the last ten years or so that have sparked a lot of good reactions with viewers. One of the ones that definitely surprised people though was the Harley Quinn animated series that started out on DC Universe and then found its home on HBO Max for all who have subscribed to enjoy. The show is very much akin to the solo Harley Quinn comic written by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, and embraces the “free spirit” that Harley is known to be, and that’s why Harley Quinn Season 3 is so highly anticipated.

The first two seasons saw her break up with the Joker and start up her own gang so that she could be truly accepted as a supervillain. She did it too, joining the Legion of Doom, helping get rid of the Justice League for a time, and more. Then, at the end of Season 2, she finally got together with Poison Ivy and had their own “wedding” that…ended in police chase. Because why not?

Fans have been waiting FOREVER for Harley Quinn Season 3 to arrive, and now, HBO Max has revealed that it’ll be coming in July. We don’t have a firm date as of yet, but it’s a start. Plus, since that means that we just have to wait at least one month, then that’s not too long of a wait at all. Especially compared to the two years that many have honestly waited for this.

Fans can expect a lot of hijinks, guest stars, and a focus on the Harley/Ivy relationship. There are also going to be returns of lots of fan-favorite characters like Bane, Kite-Man, and more.

So if you’re a fan of this series, take heart, the show is almost back!

Source: ComicBook.com