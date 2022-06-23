Canceled Scarface Sequel Has Footage Released Online

A screenshot taken from Scarface: Empire

Fans around the world can now see what they’ve longed for all these years–footage of the canceled Scarface sequel has been leaked online. The original Scarface: The World is Yours was first released in 2006 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, and it soon turned into quite the cult classic – we still remember some of those infamous glitches to this day.

Radical Entertainment was the studio behind the first game, which was based on the Brian De Palma film of the same name from 1986 – but there was a twist, of course. This action-adventure open-world game infused many of the aspects that made the GTA series so popular but choosing Tony Montana as the protagonist made the game extra special.

Due to the success of the first game, a sequel was planned for 2008. The concept of the game saw Tony Montana travel to Las Vegas where he would hope to expand his criminal empire. However, the game was canceled and forgotten about until now, with some concept art emerging online last month.

We can do one better than concept art though because some gameplay footage of the canceled Scarface sequel has been released by the YouTube channel Mafia Game Videos. The footage shows the game running in a pre-alpha state, but it’s definitely worth checking out below.

Footage of the canceled Scarface sequel

The channel also leaked the reason why this sequel was binned. When Activision sought to buy out Radical Entertainment in 2008, they also decided to scrap most of the ideas that were being worked on by the developers.

The footage showcases the game’s Las Vegas setting and its use of lighting during the night. What we want to see is the famed Tony Montana going full crazy–and we can, fortunately. The footage shows Montana in the middle of a shootout with the police on the Vegas strip while being aided by a couple of masked goons.

The video also offers an insight into a few new ideas that were being planned. It highlights the concept of having three different outcomes when Tony is shot; he can either die, shoot the enemy in revenge, or have his life saved by an NPC. These would have been cool additions to the game, adding a little bit of spice to the mixture.

The sequel getting canceled all those years ago does feel like a shame, but then again, how many of us knew that one was being planned or even worked on? All we can do now is wonder “what if” and maybe watch the video a few times more.

Source