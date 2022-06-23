Hourglass, the Puzzling First-Person Adventure, Arriving on Consoles

Title graphic for the puzzle game Hourglass

It’s been announced that the first-person puzzle-adventure game Hourglass will be arriving on Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox next week, a year after its initial release on PC. The games publisher, Secret Item Game, and the developer, Cyberwave, revealed that the game is scheduled to release on June 30, 2022.

Hourglass is a very unique-looking adventure game that emphasizes its puzzle-solving aspect. Players will find themselves as Aywa, a young but brave adventurer who must travel to Egypt in the hopes of finding her father, a famous archaeologist who has gone missing during his latest escapade.

The game’s overview is a wonderfully descriptive passage that situates you right in the middle of this adventure, you can read it below:

“Pyramids are the tombs of the pharaohs. This is what most people believe. But more and more studies raise doubts about this thesis. Scientists found indications of ancient Egypt being far more technologized than we can imagine. Hourglass is set in a scenario in which those assumptions are actually true.”

In Hourglass, players will get the chance to explore a vast ancient land that has many hidden secrets entombed deep within. As previously mentioned, the emphasis of the game is to solve all the puzzles, but each puzzle comes with a unique core mechanic. You have an ability that allows you to record whatever actions you do for a prolonged period of time, and after that, time rewinds back to where you began the recording and a time-clone appears and repeats your actions. It’s a fun little concept, but one that enables it to become highly unique and addictive.

You must harness the power of this ability because mastering it allows you to get creative and will help you complete the more difficult puzzles on the adventure. The objective of this journey is to find a remote temple where you can find long-forgotten Egyptian technology–equipment that is far more advanced than originally thought. Solving all the secrets that this world and the others have to offer is the key to finding your father.

Check out the announcement trailer for Hourglass below. Puzzle enthusiasts will love this game, and I’ll eat my non-existant hat if they don’t.



