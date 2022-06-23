Sega Reveals New Multiplayer Shooter ‘Hyenas’

SEGA has announced a brand new multiplayer shooter called Hyenas, which is being developed by Creative Assembly, the team behind the hit space horror game Alien: Isolation. Set in space and with a heavy looter-shooter vibe, Hyenas looks set to be an interesting foray into the world of competitive FPS when it launches at some point in 2023.

The game takes place in a zero-gravity version of what’s left of planet Earth, a floating slum that has now been lovingly renamed “Perineum” for reasons which I’m sure are fairly self-explanatory. The action centers around players and their crews of “hyenas”, who are tasked with space piracy on an epic scale, as a fight for the best loot on the huge spaceship malls known as Plunderships ensues.

The reveal came alongside a special cinematic trailer for Hyenas, which you can check out here to get a feel for this anti-gravity shooter brawl for yourself.

The announcement of Hyenas also brought with it news of the game’s closed alpha for PC, which interested players can sign up for now over on the official Hyenas website. The game’s executive producer David Nicholson emphasized the team’s desire to collect as much early feedback on the design and feel of the ambitious new FPS as possible.

We believe that the key to the success of any modern shooter is understanding what players want to see and where they want their experience to take them. We know we have something interesting to offer, but we also know the odds are against us. To compete with the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear players’ voices—directly and early on. If someone is interested, then we want to take that person with us too. David Nicholson, Executive Producer, Hyenas

While there’s no official word on a release date for the full game, we know that it is scheduled for release sometime in 2023. It will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source – PR