Thor Love and Thunder Releases “Team Thor” Teaser

Thor Love and Thunder is honestly not too far away from release, and that’s a good thing as fans are very much anticipating what is coming. The 4th Thor film is set to put the God of Thunder up against Gorr The God Butcher, and as a result, Thor will need to bring together some allies in order to fight him. In a new teaser to showcase the movie, we get a “team Thor” rundown done by Thor himself, and it’s…interesting.

Because he shows off not just Korg, Jane, Valkyrie, a duo of screaming goats, but also, the Guardians of the Galaxy. This is where things get key here, because in a recent interview, Tessa Thompson (who plays Valkyrie) notes that she never worked with any of the Guardians. So more than likely, Marvel is “pulling a Marvel” and merely implying that the GOTG will be helping Thor against Gorr, but probably will not.

Even despite that setback, we do get a lot of new footage from the film, including the said screaming goats, and Thor doing a Jean-Claude Van Dam impersonation quite well. Given all of this, one can only wonder what else we’re going to see in the film.

In truth, there is honestly a lot of questions about what we’re seeing, what will actually be in the film, and how it’ll all play out. Even the actors have admitted that director Taika Waititi has shot so much footage and done so many takes on things that there is no real clue as to what is going to be on screen, and what won’t be.

There also isn’t any indication as to whether this might be Chris Hemsworth’s last run as the God of Thunder. There are teases on both sides of this matter. So we’ll just have to see when Thor Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8th.

Source: Twitter