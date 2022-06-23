A Plague Tale: Requiem Launches October 18

Exciting news for those waiting for an update on the rat-infested stealth adventure A Plague Tale: Requiem. Asobo Studio has confirmed today that the game will be released on October 18 for Xbox Series X, Series S, PS5, and PC. Additionally, it will also be available on Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. The game will also launch directly onto Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The release date was confirmed during a special live stream event from Asobo Studio and publishers Focus Entertainment. In addition to the reveal of the game’s launch window, fans were also treated to some extended gameplay footage, in which we get to see some of the game’s signature stealth action from protagonist Amicia and her little brother Hugo. You can check out the extended gameplay and release date trailer here to get a first look at the action that’s headed our way in October.

The game is the highly-anticipated follow-up to A Plague Tale: Innocence, and continues to follow the story of Amicia and Hugo as they try to navigate a plague-infested world and escape the soldiers who are hunting them down. Having grown and learned from the events of the first game, Amicia and Hugo now have a few skills of their own when it comes to evading and even taking on enemies, thanks to Amicia now having a crossbow at her disposal. However, it appears that Hugo’s mysterious powers will reawaken once more, making survival the ultimate goal for the little boy and his big sister.

The game will be coming exclusively to next-generation consoles, meaning that those playing on PS4 and Xbox One will not be able to step into the next chapter of A Plague Tale’s story, although those with Game Pass may be able to stream the game using Cloud Gaming.

